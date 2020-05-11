TV gives Sen. Lamar Alexander’s dog a reason to snooze

It was a big step for Rufus, whether or not he was awake enough to realize it. Usually the Cavalier King Charles spaniel is fairly shy, according to our review of his modest social media presence. In one photo with the senator dated May 2018, he turns his back on the camera altogether, as if saying, “Talk to the tail.” Another photo shows him looking introspective, paired with a quote-caption often attributed to Harry Truman: “If you want a friend in Washington, get a dog.”

Rufus isn’t the first pet to upstage a teleworking senator. As Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown spoke from home during a recent hearing, a dog barked along with him.

And Rufus himself may get another chance to shine this week, when his owner chairs a much-anticipated coronavirus hearing. Witnesses will appear virtually, including the government’s top infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci. So will Alexander, who’s in quarantine after a staffer tested positive.

Will Rufus video-bomb? “That depends on whether he decides to take a nap on the table in my office,” Alexander said.