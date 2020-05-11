Dental offices hit hardest in health care industry layoffs

After social distancing restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 took effect in March, Noelle Dunn had to lay off all nine employees at her downtown Washington, D.C., dental office, including herself.

While the practice has been essentially closed for weeks, seeing patients only in emergencies, Dunn said her overhead costs climbed as she spent more on protective equipment and updating her office to make it safer for patients and her employees. When the practice reopens, she expects to be able to treat fewer patients — which means less revenue — because of social distancing.

Dunn received a loan from the Paycheck Protection Program that Congress set up in a law to help small businesses weather the shutdown, although if she does not use it within eight weeks, she must repay it. But the typical 30- to 60-day delay on insurance plan reimbursements could make it hard to pay her employees when the practice later reopens.

“It’s very challenging from the business side of things,” Dunn told CQ Roll Call. “It’s going to change the way dentistry is run in the future for quite a while.”

While health care providers are being hailed as heroes throughout the pandemic, the industry was not immune to job losses as patients canceled elective surgeries and postponed appointments to lower their risks of infecting the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The health care industry, which grew steadily throughout the Great Recession more than a decade ago, lost 1.4 million jobs in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.