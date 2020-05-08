Photos of the week ending May 8, 2020

The Senate — and, perhaps more importantly, the ducklings — returned this week as Washington continued to feel the impact of the coronavirus. Roll Call photojournalists were out to capture the best images.

A large crowd gathers on the National Mall on Saturday to watch the Navy Blue Angels and the Air Force Thunderbirds conduct a flyover to honor essential workers and health care providers confronting the COVID-19 pandemic. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

A cleaning crew worker walks through a nearly empty Hart Senate Office Building as the Senate prepares to return to Washington on Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., volunteers at the Arlington Food Assistance Center in Arlington, Va., on Monday. The center has seen an increase in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic and distributes groceries to about 2,400 families per week. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Ducklings leap into the Capitol Reflecting Pool on Monday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks back to his office after a vote as the Senate reconvenes on Monday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Rep. Kweisi Mfume, D-Md., right, prepares to pose during his ceremonial swearing-in with Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and his wife, Tiffany Mfume, in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

A health care worker conducts a COVID-19 test at a drive-thru testing facility at George Washington University on Tuesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., speaks with reporters as Sens. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., left, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, walk by before the Senate Republicans' policy lunch in the Hart Senate Office Building on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., waits for the subway in the basement of the Hart Senate Office Building after the Senate Republicans' lunch on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., boards an elevator in the Capitol on his way to a news conference Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., right, speaks to a staffer during a Senate Judiciary Committee nomination hearing for Justin Walker to be a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Wednesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., makes his way to a news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., walks past the "Mountains and Clouds installation in the Hart Senate Office Building after attending the Senate Republicans' lunch on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)