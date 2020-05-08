House Democrats outline immigration priorities for next coronavirus relief measure

House Democrats are pushing for a variety of provisions to help undocumented immigrants in the next coronavirus relief bill, but they acknowledge they’ll need more help from Republican allies if they want to get any signed into law.

“We have to get Republicans to support this and to push for it. Democrats only control one chamber,” Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal said Friday during a virtual town hall event with immigrant rights organization, FIRM Action.

The Congressional Progressive Caucus chairwoman urged activists to do more to push the GOP to help immigrants as lawmakers negotiate another coronavirus relief measure.

“We need to find some new ways to organize Republican allies to stand up against Stephen Miller and against President [Donald] Trump,” Jayapal said. Miller is a Trump senior adviser who works on the White House’s hardline immigration policies.

The town hall featured testimony from immigrants in a variety of situations asking questions about what Congress is doing to help immigrants of all statuses during the pandemic, especially ones who are working on the front lines. Other lawmakers on the call were Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus Chairwoman Judy Chu, Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chairman Joaquin Castro and New York Rep. Yvette Clarke.