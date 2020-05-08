House and Trump agree: Supreme Court should settle subpoena dispute

All sides told the Supreme Court on Friday that the justices should go ahead and settle the blockbuster dispute over congressional subpoenas for President Donald Trump’s financial records from an accounting firm and two banks.

Attorneys for the House, the Justice Department and Trump filed extra briefs that the Supreme Court ordered last week on this legal issue: Is the dispute better left for politicians than the courts under what is known as the “political question doctrine?”

The collective response: No.

But the House and Justice Department, sensing some hesitancy from the justices to step into such a politically contentious showdown between the political branches, did suggest some off-ramps for the high court to take.

House General Counsel Doug Letter wrote that if the Supreme Court “has concerns about deciding the merits of this particular dispute, there is a way out” short of ruling that the Supreme Court can’t decide the case.