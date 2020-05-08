As fishermen stay in port, Trump pushes fish farming

President Donald Trump’s executive order to accelerate the permitting process for farming fish in federal waters offshore has drawn support from large seafood companies and alarm from environmental groups that argued the White House is trying to boost a nascent industry during a public health emergency.

In the order issued Thursday, the president directed the administration to analyze the U.S. plan for aquaculture — the synthetic breeding, growing and harvesting of fish, shellfish and plants on land or in water, often within nets in the ocean — to strengthen the domestic aquaculture industry by speeding environmental impact statements and creating a federal task force on seafood imports and exports.

“We will create new opportunities for American products in the global marketplace, including through continued support of our commercial fisheries and promotion of domestic aquaculture,” Trump said in a statement that accompanied the order.

Trump issued it the same day as the Commerce Department announced it was distributing $300 million to the fishing industry, an element of the $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief legislation signed into law March 27.