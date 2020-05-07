Senators grill Navy nominee on leadership

President Donald Trump’s nominee to be the fourth acting or confirmed Navy secretary in the last six months acknowledged a crisis in the service at a Senate hearing Thursday, as some Democratic senators suggested the Navy's problems are largely Trump’s doing.

“It saddens me to say that the Department of the Navy is in rough waters due to many factors but primarily the failure of leadership,” U.S. Ambassador to Norway Kenneth Braithwaite, the new Navy secretary nominee, said in an opening statement.

The hearing also covered nominees for Air Force chief and a top Pentagon policy post.

Braithwaite’s nomination came before the panel one month after the resignation of acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, who had by his own admission mishandled a response to the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier commanding officer’s efforts to deal with an outbreak of COVID-19 on his ship.

Modly had suggested in an interview at the time that he fired the officer, Capt. Brett Crozier, in an attempt to act before Trump might insert himself in the process. Modly also reportedly made the decision to fire Crozier over the opposition of Adm. Michael Gilday, the Navy’s top officer. The Navy is reviewing the case now.