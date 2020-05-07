No, we don’t use TikTok, congressional staffers say

Politicians will try anything to reach the public, like microwaving weird sandwiches (Sen. Mark Warner, we’re looking at you) or getting their teeth cleaned on Instagram. But they have stayed away from TikTok, and that wariness appears to have trickled down to their staff.

We asked nearly 150 congressional staffers if they use the video-sharing platform dominated by Gen Z (and millennials too).

“No,” said an overwhelming 90 percent of them. Those responses were collected as part of CQ Roll Call’s latest Capitol Insiders Survey, sent to aides on April 27.

We can’t say we’re shocked. While the app has surged in global popularity, earning hundreds of millions of downloads in 2020 alone as quarantiners practice dance moves like the “woah” and try to be #HappyatHome, it has a bad reputation in Washington. Lawmakers have raised privacy and censorship questions about parent company Bytedance, which is based in China.

“TikTok and China should be considered one and the same because all the entities that prop up China’s economy, regardless of whether they are state-owned, have no choice but to adhere to Beijing’s authoritarian demands for control and oppression,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn told tech outlet Protocol last month.