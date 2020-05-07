McCarthy names his picks for coronavirus select committee

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday announced his picks for the House select committee on the coronavirus, despite consistently voicing his reservations about the need for the panel.

“While the Democrats might use this to take another stab at impeachment 2.0, Republicans will remain committed to truth and transparency,” McCarthy said of the committee tasked with overseeing a $2 trillion relief package designed to pull America out of economic despair. The California Republican has repeatedly said oversight components of the relief package are enough and the select committee is a partisan tool for Democrats to attack President Donald Trump.

Minority Whip Steve Scalise will lead the Republican contingent as its ranking member. He will be flanked by Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Blaine Luetkemeyer of Missouri, Jackie Walorski of Indiana and Mark E. Green of Tennessee.

“He will be the only doctor who is on this committee. He is a West Point graduate. He is an emergency room doctor,” McCarthy said of Green.

Like McCarthy, Scalise questioned Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s intentions but nonetheless said he was honored to be named to the panel.