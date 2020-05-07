Has a pandemic changed America or revealed its heart?

On the same day, it was two very different scenes from Michigan.

The Detroit funeral last week of 5-year-old Skylar Madison Herbert, the young victim of COVID-19, received some notice, though in days that followed, other victims rapidly filled the screen and news pages. Yet it was impossible to forget young Skylar’s beautiful face, soulful eyes and enchanting smile. Thinking that she would never again get to dress up in the Disney princess dresses and her mom’s high heels that family members said she favored, or grow up to fulfill her dream of becoming a pediatric dentist — well, how could your heart not ache?

All that joy, all that potential stopped by a virus.

It is, of course, disturbing to read the data on how African Americans have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic. To see the photos, hear the memories and share the anguish over the death of this one young, black girl is quite simply a punch to the gut.

That same day, images of angry faces and armed protesters made for their own camera-ready moment. Hundreds marched on and into the Michigan state Capitol building in Lansing, holding signs that compared Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home orders to tyranny, chanting “Lock her up” and “Heil Whitmer,” and claiming Second Amendment infringement while toting weapons. Their passion was focused on reopening the state for business, even as testing lags and workers such as Skylar’s first-responder parents barely had time to grieve.