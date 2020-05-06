Supreme Court treads back into birth control coverage debate

The Supreme Court appeared split during feisty oral arguments Wednesday over the future of two Trump administration rules that advocates worry could limit access to contraception.

At issue are two rules that would allow any employer or university insurance plan to get an exemption from covering contraception for any moral or religious reason. The rules, which are currently blocked, would greatly expand exemptions to a contraceptive mandate under the 2010 health care law. That law requires most health plans cover birth control at no cost to patients.

The consolidated cases, Trump v. Pennsylvania and Little Sisters of the Poor v. Pennsylvania, are brought by defenders of the rules who argue they are necessary for protecting religious freedom.

[Supreme Court to hear significant birth control coverage case]

They are the first cases to touch on the contraceptive mandate since the retirement of Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, who was seen as a swing vote in controversial cases, and the addition of two Trump picks, Justices Neil M. Gorsuch and Brett M. Kavanaugh.