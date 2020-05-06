Momentum builds for restaurant-backed small-business program changes

Bipartisan support is growing for a fix to the massive new small-business lending program created in March that would let recipients spend less on payroll and still qualify for debt forgiveness.

Businesses, including many restaurants and hotels, have complained that the forgivable loans offered under the so-called Paycheck Protection Program come with too many strings attached.

The Small Business Administration, which runs the program, has required that at least 75 percent of the loan money be spent on payroll to meet a congressional objective of keeping workers employed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But restaurants, which can operate with skeletal staff, often find that lease or mortgage payments make up 50 percent of their monthly costs, according to the National Restaurant Association. And lawmakers have begun to recognize the problem.

A bipartisan group of 21 senators, led by Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Bob Menendez, D-N.J., sent a letter to the administration Wednesday seeking to raise the 25 percent limit on nonpayroll expenses to at least 50 percent, as the main restaurant group has called for.