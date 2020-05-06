Lawmakers weigh creating health fund exempt from budget caps

A top Republican appropriator said Wednesday he wants to consider establishing a health defense fund to deal with disease outbreaks and other emergencies.

Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., the ranking member of the House Appropriations Labor-HHS-Education Subcommittee, said he was interested in setting up a health defense spending fund that would operate like the Pentagon's Overseas Contingency Operations account. That means the funding would be exempt from discretionary spending caps imposed in the past by Congress.

“I think it's a very good idea,” Cole said, adding he has discussed a similar idea with Subcommittee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.

Cole also said he hopes to boost the panel’s appropriations allocation for the next fiscal year because of the pandemic.

Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Tom Frieden, the president and CEO of the health care organization Resolve to Save Lives, proposed a mandatory health fund during a hearing of the appropriations subcommittee Wednesday morning.