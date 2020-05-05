Once locked out of some SBA loans, agriculture now has edge

The U.S. Travel Association is crying foul after the Small Business Administration decided for now to take applications just from farmers and agricultural businesses for the $50 billion Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.

“Excluding major segments of the economy from emergency relief funding not only hurts small businesses and workers, but jeopardizes the strength of the broader economic recovery,” Tori Emerson Barnes, the association’s public affairs and policy executive vice president, said in a written statement Tuesday.

Barnes said opening the SBA application portal to only agriculture-related businesses would undermine recovery efforts from COVID-19 in the broader economy. The Economic Injury Disaster Loan program provides up to $2 million in low-interest loans and $10,000 in grants. The interest on a loan for up to 30 years is 3.75 percent for small businesses and 2.75 percent for nonprofits.

“Non-profit entities — such as destination marketing organizations and arts and culture groups — are essential for driving consumer demand to their regions, and therefore will be major engines of the recovery,” she said.

SBA’s action is a reversal of fortune for many segments of agriculture that were ineligible for the program when Congress appropriated COVID-19 emergency funds for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program in a March economic relief bill. Aquaculture or fish farming, plant nurseries and agricultural cooperatives qualified under the narrow definition on the books at the time.