Supreme Court sails through first online oral argument

The Supreme Court might have made history Monday with its first live internet broadcast of oral arguments, but Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wasn’t going to make a note of it.

Roberts, speaking via telephone as would all the justices and lawyers, simply read the case number and name and then invited Erica Ross, the attorney arguing for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, to start: “Ms. Ross?”

With that, the Supreme Court got right down to business in the internet age thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak — first steps aired by C-SPAN and others without any major stumbles — during a case about trademark protections for online companies.

The novelty drew live commentary from court watchers on social media, which got a boost with rare questions from Justice Clarence Thomas, unintentional moments of silence from Justice Sonia Sotomayor and a technical glitch that made Justice Stephen G. Breyer hard to understand for a few seconds.

Thomas asked questions at the oral argument for just the third time in a decade, court watchers said, probably thanks to a format that gave each justice a chance to speak to the lawyers without having to interrupt or compete with the other justices.