Rep. Madeleine Dean honors mother-in-law, who died of COVID-19

The mother-in-law of Rep. Madeleine Dean has died from COVID-19, according to the congresswoman.

The Pennsylvania Democrat shared a moving tribute on Instagram lauding the late Joan Cunnane as a fighter for human rights and women’s rights.

“Joan lived life completely and without apology — whether protesting against a war, or for civil rights and voting rights, or campaigning for Barack Obama in ’08,” Dean wrote. “My husband, P.J. Cunnane, jokes that she loved President Obama as much as her own sons.”

Dean expressed regret over not being at her mother-in-law’s side in her final days. Instead, she had to look in “through windows and on Zoom calls,” she wrote.

A sad reality of the pandemic is that, because of quarantining and social distancing, some family members have not been able to join their loved ones as they are dying, making the losses even more gut-wrenching.