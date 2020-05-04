Pentagon mulling request for additional COVID-19 funds

The Pentagon expects to request new funding in the next COVID-19 recovery bill for medical supplies and economic relief for defense contractors, Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper said Monday.

“We anticipate the likely need for additional monies coming out if there is a fourth supplemental,” Esper said during a teleconference hosted by the Brookings Institution.

The Defense Department has already been using the $11 billion it received from an earlier recovery bill to provide financial incentives to companies to produce protective gear and testing equipment under the Defense Production Act, he said.

The Pentagon has already committed to pushing $3 billion to defense contractors by increasing the amount the department reimburses firms for expenses incurred during ongoing work.

“We want people at work,” Esper said, referring to the defense industry. “We want to continue with payments, we want to help with cash flow. DOD is not an island, we really rely heavily on the private sector.”