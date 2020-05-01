FDA allows drug to be used for COVID-19 on an emergency basis

The Trump administration announced Friday that it has authorized physicians to use remdesivir, an experimental drug to combat COVID-19, before it has won Food and Drug Administration approval.

The FDA issued an emergency use authorization to drugmaker Gilead Sciences in a letter Friday. The drug has been authorized to be administered intravenously for patients with severe COVID-19 who require help to breathe.

The FDA has not approved remdesivir for any use, the agency said.

"We need final data from clinical trials included in an FDA application to determine whether remdesivir is safe and effective," FDA Center for Drug Evaluation and Research Director Janet Woodcock said in a tweet.