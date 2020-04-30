Will Congress put education back on the stimulus runway?

Congress wrapped up another round of coronavirus funding last week, and further aid measures are likely on the way. But will lawmakers continue to help the airline industry soar and leave education at the gate?

In the roughly $2 trillion relief package passed last month, the airline industry received $61 billion in loans, grants and payroll protection, while education received about half that amount: $31 billion split between K-12 and higher education.

There is no contesting the importance of supporting the airline industry, but if stimulus spending priorities are determined by economic impact, then Congress and the White House should give education more altitude.

The airline industry employs 750,000 people, while K-12 and higher education employs over 4 million, with more than 50 million students attending public schools. Though U.S. airlines’ direct contribution to the nation’s GDP hovers around $641 billion, this number comes nowhere close to expenditures for K-12 and higher education, which collectively totaled $1.4 trillion (or 7.2 percent of GDP) in 2018.

Planes may be empty, but so are our schools. Without minimizing the anxiety and stress on employees, an empty seat for an airline means reduced operations and lost revenue. But empty seats in our nation’s schools mean unparalleled changes to continue the education of 50 million K-12 students and over 22 million in higher education.