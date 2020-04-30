Pentagon may seek coronavirus funds in next relief bill

The Defense Department may seek billions of dollars in the next COVID-19 recovery bill because it may not have the flexibility to redirect portions of its $738 billion budget, the Pentagon’s top weapons buyer said Thursday.

Ellen Lord, Defense undersecretary for acquisition and sustainment, told reporters that her office is continuing to work with the White House’s Office of Management and Budget to assess how much it might request in the next COVID-19 funding bill.

Lord previously said that the Pentagon may ask for billions of dollars to help defense companies that are struggling with cash flow because of slowdowns and disruptions caused by the outbreak. The Pentagon has already indicated it would push $3 billion to companies in its supply chain by increasing the amount of expenses it reimburses for costs incurred as projects proceed.

“I am not sure we have the fiscal flexibility to encompass all of the new demands we have and all the inefficiencies that we are seeing and perhaps may see in the future,” she said.

On Wednesday, House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith of Washington suggested the Defense Department could find the money within its $738 billion budget for fiscal 2020. He does not support more funding for the Defense Department in the next recovery bill, he said.