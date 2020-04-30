Medical providers worry about potential loss of COVID-19 aid

Long-term care hospitals and other medical providers could be asked to return some payments from $175 billion in emergency funding that Congress provided as the Trump administration seeks to balance the allocations.

The twist in the allotments is the latest in an ongoing tussle over the emergency funding — a $100 billion program created under the third economic aid package due to the COVID-19 pandemic that cleared in March and infused with $75 billion more in a fourth law earlier this month. Industry groups representing an array of medical providers have jostled for priority as the Department of Health and Human Services races to determine how much different provider types will receive.

HHS has said it would dedicate a total of $50 billion in “general” payments. An initial $30 billion had already gone out to providers earlier this month based on Medicare fee-for-service revenue. But last week, HHS announced an additional $20 billion in general funds paid under a tweaked formula that includes revenue from other payers, which HHS said would “augment” total allocations.

The change in methodology follows criticism that HHS shortchanged safety net providers who serve more Medicaid or uninsured patients. Last week, the department also set up a portal for providers to submit claims for uncompensated care, although HHS has not said how much money it will dedicate to covering the uninsured. The department additionally allocated $10 billion each for rural hospitals and hospitals with high rates of COVID-19 patients.

But the Medicaid and CHIP Payment Access Commission expressed concerns that the new formula is still biased against safety net providers, and urged HHS to publish more details. "Making such information available would help assuage concerns of providers that help is on the way as well as assist states as they assess how best to meet the health care needs of their residents at this time of crisis," the commission wrote.