Democrats propose protections for farm workers

Domestic farm workers, many of them undocumented immigrants, would be covered by a bill of rights for essential workers that advocates and a group of House Democrats want included in any future economic relief bill that moves through Congress.

Rep. Ro Khanna said farm workers are contributing to agriculture, which the Homeland Security Department has designated as a critical industry. Like others required to work amid the COVID-19 pandemic, agricultural laborers’ risk for exposure to the virus that causes the disease should be addressed, the California Democrat said.

Khanna said he thinks the issue of basic worker safety during a pandemic is so pressing that supporters can overcome concerns and objections from lawmakers, particularly Republicans, to aiding undocumented farm workers.

“I believe workers’ rights is actually an easier lift. I don’t think it’s a hard lift to say workers need to have protective equipment. It’s in every American citizen’s self-interest to make sure we have safe conditions in these places,” he said. “It was a harder political lift to say that the stimulus should include those who are undocumented. … House Democrats pushed for that because they are paying taxes, and they have families and apartments and rent payments.”

The 10-point rights framework calls for hazard pay, child care, personal protective equipment, health care access and prohibitions on employers changing or dissolving collective bargaining agreements. Employers who receive federal relief funds should use the money to keep workers on the payroll as well as put workers on boards of directors and stay neutral in union organizing drives, it says, and they would face civil or criminal penalties for violations.