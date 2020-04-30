Billy Ray Cyrus joins lawmakers to highlight coronavirus impact on Native Americans

Country music legend Billy Ray Cyrus, actress Piper Perabo and a member of the Black Eyed Peas will join Native American members of Congress and tribal government leaders for a town hall discussion of COVID-19’s disproportionate impact on Native communities.

The event, aimed at highlighting both the economic and health impact, is co-hosted by the Black Eyed Peas’ Taboo (who is of Shoshone descent), along with several Native American nonprofits, including IllumiNative and its #WarriorUp campaign, which urges people to check on their elders and fight for visibility during the pandemic.

Reps. Deb Haaland and Sharice Davids, the first Native American women elected to Congress, are scheduled to join the panel, which will stream on their Facebook pages at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The new coronavirus has hit a number of minority communities especially hard, including Native American tribes across several U.S. regions. The Navajo Nation, which comprises parts of Utah, Arizona and New Mexico, has seen a high infection rate. As of April 29, almost 2,000 of the reservation’s 170,000 inhabitants have tested positive, while 62 have died.

Cryus, a two-time Grammy winner, has taken to social media to dedicate performances to the Nation and encourage his followers to donate, singing and whistling a country-tinged version of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”