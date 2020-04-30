AFL-CIO’s Trumka, Labor’s Scalia clash over workplace safety

The toll of COVID-19 infections among workers in health care, meatpacking and other occupations erupted into a sharp exchange between AFL-CIO President Richard L. Trumka and Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia.

The nation’s top labor leader attacked the department’s record on workplace safety in a Tuesday letter that described the Occupational Safety and Health Administration as “missing in action” and tabled 11 demands for measures to protect workers.

“Since this crisis began, the Department of Labor and federal government have failed to meet their obligation and duty to protect workers; the government’s response has been delinquent, delayed, disorganized, chaotic and totally inadequate,” Trumka said.

Scalia responded Thursday, thanking Trumka and saying that the department would consider his proposals, but then accusing him of mischaracterizing OSHA’s performance.

“I appreciate that you may want different actions from OSHA, but to obscure the guidance OSHA has given, and to suggest that OSHA is indifferent to worker safety and enforcement, is to mislead employers about their duties and workers about their rights,” Scalia said.