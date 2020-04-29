Your dating, travel or dining app now might have a lobbyist

It used to be there was an app for that — well, now there’s a new lobbying coalition for the apps.

The new group representing small and medium tech companies, dubbed the App Coalition, is coming online Wednesday as part of an effort to distinguish the lobbying messages of the smaller players from the biggest tech companies when it comes to government relief for COVID-19, privacy and data security matters and other policy debates on Capitol Hill and within the executive branch.

The effort was already underway before the coronavirus pandemic put special scrutiny on technological applications that assist in such areas as remote work and distance teaching, said lobbyists and company executives behind the coalition.

“It was time to stand up a new technology lobbying organization, and one that creates space for smaller companies, independent companies, medium-sized publicly traded companies to talk about their issues,” said Eric Silverberg, CEO of Perry Street Software, a founding member of the coalition. “I fully expect this coalition to become one of the biggest and most significant tech lobbying and advocacy organizations in D.C. over the next 12 months.”

Silverberg, whose company produces LGBT dating apps, said the idea behind the App Coalition has been in the works for about nine months, but the coronavirus crisis has become a top policy priority for the organization. It will press lawmakers to provide relief for technology companies, including those that receive significant funding from venture capital firms, Silverberg said, something that previous relief bills have limited.