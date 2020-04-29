‘Reopen’ protests claimed the spotlight. May Day activists want it back

April used to be a busy month for protests in Washington, with the climate marches of Earth Day bleeding into the labor actions of May Day.

It has never looked like this.

People rode around the District this week in caravans of bikes or cars, shoving banners out half-closed windows to get across their message: “Essential not expendable.”

“We’re here to raise awareness [for] essential workers. Many in D.C. are black. We always bear the brunt,” said April Goggans, a Black Lives Matter organizer wearing a mask and keeping her distance. She helped lead Monday’s protest with ShutDownDC, a coalition that lived up to its name before the pandemic.