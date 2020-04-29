Fauci: Experimental COVID-19 drug remdesivir shows promise

Patients sick with COVID-19 who received the experimental drug remdesivir recovered more quickly than those who did not in a government-sponsored clinical trial, the National Institutes of Health announced Wednesday, raising hopes that the pandemic's impact could be blunted.

Patients treated with remdesivir recovered in an average of 11 days, four days more quickly than patients being treated with a placebo, a study of 1,063 people found.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci acknowledged that the shortened recovery time may not seem like a “knockout” breakthrough in combating the pandemic. But he described the findings as significant in showing that antivirals can be effective against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

“Although a 31 percent improvement doesn’t seem like a knockout 100 percent, it is a very important proof of concept,” Fauci said in the Oval Office on Wednesday. “Because what it has proven is that a drug can block this virus.”

The pandemic has claimed 58,524 lives in the U.S., according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. There have been 1,015,123 positive cases in the United States alone, the largest number in any country and about one-third of the world's total.