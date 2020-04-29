Democrats’ virus rescue plan would help McClatchy, other papers

As the news goes from bad to worse for the pandemic-stricken media industry, House Democrats want the next COVID-19 aid package to broaden the scope of pension relief for “community newspapers” granted late last year before the disease started making international headlines.

Companies that stand to benefit include McClatchy Co., owner of 30 outlets ranging from the Miami Herald to The Sacramento Bee; The San Diego Union-Tribune, which along with the Los Angeles Times is owned by biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong; and Newspapers of New England Inc., which owns the Concord Monitor and a string of western Massachusetts papers.

When House Democrats unveiled an earlier, $2.5 trillion version of the huge economic rescue package that became law last month, the measure proposed tweaks to last year’s pension law that would have added those companies, according to industry sources and others familiar with the negotiations.

They would join a group that included about 20 companies that got their required pension contributions slashed in the December law, including the Seattle Times, (Minneapolis) Star Tribune, Tampa Bay Times, Albuquerque Journal and Bangor Daily News.

The earlier carveout from federal pension law proved controversial at the time, contributing to a seven-month Senate delay of a broader retirement savings measure that had sailed through the House in May. The package finally became law only after it was added to year-end spending legislation that was too big to stop.