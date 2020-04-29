COVID-19 is not a ‘big city’ problem. It’s an ‘every city’ problem

In a country where fierce individuality is prized, it can often feel as though we are more different than alike. But COVID-19 has changed that. No matter who you are or where you live, either you or someone you know has been affected by the pandemic. Maybe you’re sick. Maybe you’ve lost someone close to you. Maybe you’re one of the millions of Americans who face COVID-19 every day as you report to a job on the front line. Maybe you have lost your job and had to go to a food bank for the first time.

As we write this, the United States is reportedly leading the world in confirmed cases of COVID-19, which to date has sickened more than 2 million people and killed at least 136,000 across the world. It is now evident that a country or jurisdiction’s size or population count does not insulate its citizens from the virus’ spread.

Social distancing practices have changed the way we live and our personal experiences. They have been necessary to save lives, but they have blurred the lines of normality. These measures, while essential, are having equally devastating impacts on economies everywhere.

In a recent survey of more than 2,400 cities, jointly released by the United States Conference of Mayors and the National League of Cities, nearly nine in 10 cities reported that they expect to see a budget shortfall due to the impact of COVID-19 on their local economies. Many of these same cities foresee likely furloughs or layoffs of city employees and cuts to critical services as a result of the massive holes appearing in budgets everywhere.

What’s worse, 52 percent of all cities responding reported that these budget shortfalls will force cuts that have a direct impact on police and public safety — the very individuals who have been on the front lines, protecting the public throughout this crisis, could be among the first to feel the impact of cities’ financial strain. These are cities of all sizes, from every part of the country, led by Democrats, Republicans and independents.