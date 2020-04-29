Bipartisan group of lawmakers seeks COVID-19 mental health funds

A bipartisan group of lawmakers is calling, in a letter provided first to CQ Roll Call, for an emergency infusion of mental health and addiction funding to be added to the next COVID-19 economic stimulus package.

The 76 lawmakers from both chambers wrote to House and Senate leaders Wednesday requesting at least $35.8 billion for behavioral health in the next legislative package.

Lawmakers are working on an agreement on the fifth piece of major legislation to address the health and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The writers said this money would be used for evidence-based practices and that a large portion should be set aside for behavioral health organizations that accept Medicaid and perform services for other underserved populations.

The letter is spearheaded by Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III, D-Mass. Other signers include Sens. Edward J. Markey of Massachusetts, Christopher S. Murphy of Connecticut and Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, as well as Reps. John Katko, R-N.Y., Doris Matsui, D- Calif., and Paul Tonko, D-N.Y.