Appeals court grapples with House power to sue over Trump moves

A federal appeals court in Washington appeared poised Tuesday to allow the House to use the federal courts to enforce a committee subpoena or rein in a president who spent money without congressional appropriations.

The two House lawsuits at issue pit the chamber against the Trump administration over presidential decisions from more than a year ago: An order for former White House counsel Don McGahn to defy a subpoena to testify before the House Judiciary Committee, and February 2019 moves to spend money on construction of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Several judges on the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit used their questions during a three-hour telephonic oral argument to express concerns that rulings that stopped congressional lawsuits over these disputes would harm the checks and balances at the heart of the government’s three-branch structure.

The court is expected to issue an opinion at a later date. Tuesday’s discussion centered on how Congress could respond to a president who defies them without resorting to the courts.

