Supreme Court parses words in appropriations powers case

Members of Congress who want to repeal laws that pledge government payments must do more than simply strip the funding for that law during the appropriations process, the Supreme Court reiterated in a Monday opinion.

The justices dove back into the limits of appropriations riders that don’t repeal a law expressly — and instead only repeal a law by implication — in a legal fight over about $12 billion in government payments to health insurance companies as part of a key program in the 2010 health care law.

One part of President Barack Obama’s signature law — which has been a legal and political battleground since its signing — set up a three-year “Risk Corridors” program to ease the transition into a new online health insurance market. It included a formula to determine the government’s obligation to pay insurers who lost money and did not limit the amount it might pay.

But the government argued that congressional Republicans inserted appropriations riders in a December 2014 spending bill that essentially stopped those payments by limiting funding. The resulting court fights have lasted for years.

On Monday, the justices looked at the health care law known as the Affordable Care Act, the language of this particular appropriations rider, a floor speech, other government action, and previous Supreme Court cases going back to 1886 to conclude that “an implied-repeal-by-rider must be made of sterner stuff.”