House faces historic test of congressional subpoena power

A federal appeals court in Washington hears oral arguments Tuesday in a clash between the House and the Trump administration that threatens to inexorably tip the historical balance of government power away from Congress and to the president.

At the heart of the House lawsuits are Trump moves to brush aside Congress in two of its long-held areas of power and put the onus on lawmakers to try to stop him. President Donald Trump has gotten his way for more than a year, thanks in part to the House's reliance on a court system that crawls compared to the speed of today’s politics.

One case involves Trump’s fight-all-the-subpoenas stonewalling of the House impeachment inquiry in early 2019, focused on the House Judiciary Committee's demand for testimony from former White House Counsel Don McGahn. The committee issued the subpoena more than a year ago to McGahn to testify about events described in the special counsel probe into Trump’s possible criminal obstruction of justice.

The other is Trump’s February 2019 move to spend money on border wall construction, even when Congress didn’t give in to his appropriations demands for the project in a clash that resulted in the longest government shutdown in history. Last week, the administration launched a website to provide an update on construction along the U.S.-Mexico border.

But the legal showdown is about more than Trump’s actions, said former Maryland Democratic Rep. Donna Edwards, who helped gather a bipartisan group of 78 former members of Congress to sign a brief supporting the House in the cases.