Photos of the week: Congress dons face masks as protests abound

Congress returned to Washington this week to pass another COVID-19 relief package. Meanwhile, protests broke out across the country, including in nearby Annapolis and Richmond, calling for the economy to reopen.

Here's the week in photos as captured by our photojournalists:

A woman walks by the closed storefront of the Copenhaver stationery store in Dupont Circle on Friday, April 17. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

In an effort to honor and support health care and medical professionals, the Washington National Cathedral is bathed in blue light with a thank you message on Friday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

A counter-protester displays a sign aimed toward the Operation Gridlock Annapolis protesters driving around Church Circle on Saturday. The event was hosted by the Patriot Picket and Reopen Maryland. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talks to reporters after the pro forma session on the Senate floor of the Capitol on Monday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

National Nurses United holds a demonstration in Lafayette Park on Tuesday to read aloud names of health care workers who contracted COVID-19 and died as a result of treating infected patients. The group was demanding the best personal protective equipment. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., stops to speak with McConnell on Tuesday as they cross paths in the Capitol after the Senate passed a coronavirus relief measure. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Demonstrators drive around the Capitol Square area of downtown Richmond, Va., on Wednesday calling on Gov. Ralph S. Northam to reopen the commonwealth’s economy. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

A doctor from VCU Medical Center watches protesters near Capitol Square in Richmond, Va, on Wednesday, during a rally to demand that Gov. Ralph Northam lift restrictions that have closed certain businesses since the coronavirus outbreak. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Rep. Max Rose, D-N.Y., wears a face mask as he walks up the House steps of the Capitol before the House vote on the $483.4 billion economic relief package on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)