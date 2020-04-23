Stabenow says USDA could be flexible on COVID-19 payment limits

The top Democrat on the Senate Agriculture Committee appeared open, but wary, Thursday to the Agriculture Department possibly raising the caps on the amount individual farmers and ranchers could receive from $16 billion in direct payments to offset sales and markets lost to COVID-19 economic disruptions.

Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow noted the USDA eased payment limits in 2019, when the department made trade-aid payments to farmers and ranchers. She has criticized the fairness of the distributions, saying that smaller farm operations and producers that grow specialty crops did not benefit.

Stabenow said the COVID-19 direct payments must go to a broader cross-section of agricultural producers than the Market Facility Program payments. Any changes to payment limits should not put some sectors of agriculture at a disadvantage, she said.

“Given the circumstances, USDA certainly has flexibility to address that,” Stabenow said during a conference call with reporters on Senate Democratic priorities for a possible fifth economic relief bill. “I’d certainly want to talk with them about that. We should talk about areas where they think it is needed.”

Under the COVID-19 program, the payment cap would be $125,000 per affected commodity or a maximum of $250,000 for a farmer, rancher or agriculture operation. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue outlined a $19 billion relief plan on April 17 for various segments of agriculture.