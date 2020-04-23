High court backs environmentalists in clean water case

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday the Clean Water Act applies to pollution that flows through groundwater into a major body of water rather than directly from a precise source, like a pipe or well, delivering a victory to environmentalists in a potentially landmark case.

In a 6-3 decision, the court sent the case, County of Maui v. Hawai’i Wildlife Fund, back to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit.

Writing for the majority, Justice Stephen Breyer said the CWA, the country’s bedrock water law, requires a permit for pollution sources that amount to the “functional equivalent of a direct discharge.” Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Elena Kagan, Brett Kavanaugh and Sonia Sotomayor joined Breyer in the decision, although Kavanaugh wrote a separate opinion.

The case, which turns on the scope of that law and how pollution travels from its origins into a water source, could affect polluting industries, including mining, utilities and large ranching and agricultural operators.