To quarantine beard or not to quarantine beard: Congress decides

His wife is “OK” with it, the California Democrat said, while his twin boys are getting their hugs with a side of “pokes” and “scratches.”

Sen. John Thune’s wife, Kimberley, has seen something similar before: The mustache he had on their wedding day has come roaring back.

“I thought, ‘You know what, I’ll let it go for a couple of days,” the South Dakota Republican recently told Heard on the Hill. “I know it’s not really consistent with my image.”

As lawmakers adapt to an extended period away from the Capitol, they’re experimenting across the board, adding Zoom calls and virtual town halls to what counts as a “normal” day. This is what Congress looks like during a pandemic: hunkering down with the rest of the country, eking out relief money, and inching closer to the vibe of a ZZ Top tribute band.

A lot of beards have bloomed during the pandemic. Top row, from left: Rep. Denny Heck, D-Wash., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. Bottom row, from left: Rep. Gil Cisneros, D-Calif., Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wy., Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich.

Sen. Rand Paul, a trained eye surgeon, is volunteering at a hospital near his home in Kentucky. He recently recovered from COVID-19 himself — and has the beard to show for it.