Oil markets’ crash raises tough questions for the industry’s future

​​​​​​There's nothing quite like a price war and an economy in a dive to show how low oil prices can go.

A push in March from a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, followed by the near shutdown of the economy in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, forced oil prices into the red Monday night. Oil sellers had to pay customers to take oil off their hands as they neared their capacity to store it.

West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. oil benchmark, closed Tuesday at $10 a barrel, a rebound from the previous day’s negative territory but still far below a sustainable level for producers.

Earlier Tuesday, President Donald Trump pledged to help the oil industry, though he has offered no public plan for how he will do so. In Congress, oil-state lawmakers have sought federal help for U.S. oil and gas companies, arguing they are key employers and integral to the economy, while Democrats have largely bristled against what they see as bailouts for a destructive industry.

The idea of federal aid for the oil industry is certain to trigger fierce partisan and ideological clashes about the role of the government in protecting favored industries, the future of oil as a lifeblood of the economy and Democrats’ goals to zero out carbon emissions in decades.