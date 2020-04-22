Drug price alliance pushes lawmakers to ensure virus treatments are affordable

A new drug pricing coalition will launch its first campaign Thursday, calling on lawmakers to ensure that vaccines or treatments for COVID-19 will be affordable for patients, according to information shared exclusively with CQ Roll Call.

The Lower Drug Prices Now coalition, made up of nearly five dozen left-leaning think tanks, unions and health care groups, is urging lawmakers to pass legislation that would prevent prescription drug companies from claiming exclusivity rights to a vaccine or treatment and ban them from charging a high price for a drug. Some House Democrats have already called for the next pandemic aid measure to include such provisions.

Democrats sought to include vaccine affordability provisions in an earlier pandemic aid package (PL 116-123), an $8.3 billion supplemental appropriations bill to bolster health care agencies and fund drug treatments, testing and vaccine development. But Republicans did not agree and that was left out. Several House Democrats have said they will push for similar provisions to be included in a future aid package.

The coalition began to form last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic put more public attention on how drug manufacturers develop new treatments and the public funding that contributes to their development, said Margarida Jorge, the group’s national campaign director.

“It’s really exposing in a really poignant way the long-standing problems with the industry’s business model,” she told CQ Roll Call. “It created an opportunity even more for us to launch this no pandemic profiteering campaign.”