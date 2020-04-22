Covering COBRA costs would protect workers’ health and finances during pandemic

In the last month, more than 22 million people have lost their jobs, and likely, their health care.

As we continue to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, we need legislation to give laid-off or furloughed workers a way to stay on their health insurance plan at no extra cost to them — by covering the sometimes prohibitive costs of COBRA health insurance premiums.

A bill introduced by Rep. Steven Horsford, House Education and Labor Chairman Bobby Scott and Rep. Debbie Dingell and supported by those fighting for unionized labor workers across the country would do just that.

Importantly, the Workers Health Coverage Protection Act would also cover 100 percent of COBRA premiums for furloughed workers — temporarily laid-off workers whose employers have promised they will return to work when the COVID-19 pandemic eventually comes to an end, and who still get health insurance through their employer.

Getting unemployed workers onto COBRA is far easier than ordering unemployed workers to navigate the eligibility process involved in enrolling in Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act marketplace, which President Donald Trump still refuses to reopen for special enrollment and which workers receiving unemployment insurance may still find too costly. Covering 100 percent of COBRA costs would also allow people who lose their jobs to maintain their insurance and doctors, which is vital in the middle of a public health emergency when Americans are being told to reach out to their primary care physicians at the outset of COVID-19 symptoms.