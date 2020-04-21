New aid bill would open SBA economic injury funds to farmers

The economic aid bill the Senate passed Tuesday would give farmers another pool of federal loans and grants to tap by ending restrictions on agricultural eligibility for the Small Business Administration’s economic injury disaster program.

By voice vote, the Senate sent the $483.4 billion bill, the latest COVID-19 economic rescue measure, to the House, which could act on the legislation as early as Thursday.

Farm groups had complained that although Congress pumped $10 billion into the program in March legislation, it left unchanged language that shut out much of agriculture. Aquaculture, plant nurseries and small agricultural cooperatives could apply for up to $2 million in low-interest loans, but farms and ranches with 500 or fewer employees were ineligible.

COVID-19 has caused a domino effect in the agriculture and food supply chains as public health closures and service restrictions have hit farmers markets, restaurants, food service suppliers and other customers for small farmers as well as larger beef, poultry and pork operations.

The new bill says the loan and emergency grant programs are to use language from an SBA statute that defines agricultural enterprises as “those small business concerns engaged in the production of food and fiber, ranching, and raising of livestock, aquaculture, and all other farming and agricultural-related industries.”