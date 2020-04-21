Coronavirus aid deal to pass Senate Tuesday, Schumer says

Democrats and the White House “came to an agreement on just about every issue” during late-night negotiations, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Tuesday morning, predicting that the Senate would pass the measure later in the day.

“I think we will be able to pass this today,” Schumer said on CNN. The nearly $500 billion coronavirus relief package features an injection of funds into a new and heavily oversubscribed small-business loan fund that ran out of cash last week, as well as funding for hospitals and a national COVID-19 testing program.

Schumer said the new small-business loan funds would include $125 billion set aside for the “unbanked,” which he described as largely minority- and women-owned businesses and rural businesses that don’t have strong relationships with traditional lenders.

The New York Democrat also said hospitals would get $65 billion in the deal and that the legislation would include $30 billion for a national testing program. In recent days negotiators had said there'd be $75 billion in the package for hospitals plus other health care providers, and $25 billion for testing.

While there wouldn't be a new injection of direct aid to state and local governments, Schumer said the emerging legislation would include language to allow more flexibility for an earlier funding round. The $2 trillion package enacted last month contained $150 billion in state and local aid, but with a stipulation that the money could only use used to cover specific coronavirus-related expenses.