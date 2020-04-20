Truckers took a pass in first recovery bill, but not this time

As Congress worked last month to craft a federal response to the coronavirus pandemic, the asks came in fast and furious.

Airlines wanted $58 billion to offset the steep decline in demand. Transit wanted $25 billion. Amtrak asked for $1 billion.

The $800 billion trucking industry, meanwhile, didn’t ask for a dime, though advocates said they were hopeful members could have some access to the $350 billion in small business loans in the bill.

“We didn't have enough of a sense of the economic impact at that point, other than we probably at that moment didn’t need a handout,” said Bill Sullivan, executive vice president of advocacy for the American Trucking Associations.

That may change in the weeks ahead.