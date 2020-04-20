The Problem Solvers Caucus has come up with a bipartisan checklist of public health benchmarks for getting the economy started again and policies to help with the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The six-page plan, shared first with CQ Roll Call, calls for establishing protocols to address viral hotspots, expanding testing, creating a federal contact-tracing database and instituting real-time data reporting on state and local hospital capacity and projected needs for health care staff, personal protective equipment, ventilators and respirators.

"This will require a regional, industry by-industry, incremental, multi-faceted, and data-driven approach," the introduction to the checklists says. "This isn’t one-size-fits-all vision, but rather a dynamic multi-prong, multi-front strategy combining health, economic rescue, and stimulus plans for our nation’s immediate future."

The Problem Solvers Caucus is a bipartisan group of 50 House members, 25 from each party, co-chaired by Reps. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., and Tom Reed, R-N.Y. In endorsing the plan, the caucus had to ensure support from at least 75 percent of its membership.

Gottheimer is among a handful of Problem Solvers Caucus members whom President Donald Trump named to his Opening Up America Again Congressional Group, one of several industry-specific groups advising the White House on appropriate steps for loosening virus-related restrictions and other steps to help the economy. The other Problem Solvers in the group include Reps. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, John Katko, R-N.Y., Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., and Jimmy Panetta, D-Calif.