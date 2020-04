Protesters donned American and Maryland flags; red, white and blue face paint and signs on Saturday to demand that GOP Gov. Larry Hogan lift restrictions that have closed certain businesses in Maryland since the coronavirus outbreak. The event, officially called Operation Gridlock Annapolis, was held at Church Circle in Annapolis and hosted by activist groups Patriot Picket and Reopen Maryland.

Here's the day of Saturday, April 18, in photos:

Demonstrators drive around Church Circle in Annapolis, Md., demanding that Gov. Larry Hogan lift the coronavirus-related restrictions that have closed certain businesses. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Protesters hold signs on Church Circle in Annapolis, Md., on Saturday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

A woman claps for the demonstrators driving around Church Circle in Annapolis. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Demonstrators hold signs out of their vehicle during the protest. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Natalie Brown of Mount Airy, Md., holds a sign in front of St. Anne's Episcopal Church in Annapolis during the event. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

A Maryland state trooper directs traffic during the demonstration. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)