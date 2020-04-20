Pandemic threatens to delay Pentagon weapons production

The Defense Department expects the global coronavirus outbreak will delay its major weapons programs by about three months, the Pentagon’s top weapons buyer said Monday.

Ellen Lord, the Defense undersecretary for acquisitions and sustainment, did not name specific programs or companies but suggested the delays would be widespread.

“Domestically, we are seeing the greatest impacts in the aviation supply chain, shipbuilding and small space launch,” Lord said.

The Pentagon has tried keeping its industrial base solvent and working during the pandemic, including increasing reimbursements for work that is not yet complete.

That change, Lord said, will start this week and provide $3 billion in increased cash flow to the industry. Lord praised defense giants Lockheed Martin Corp. and Boeing Co. for committing to push those extra funds out to their smaller suppliers and said she hoped other major primes would follow suit.