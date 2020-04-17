Since quarantine began about a month ago, cable news guests, including numerous members of Congress, have been conducting their interviews through at-home video chats, giving viewers a glimpse inside their palatial homes or small apartments. And admit it, you’ve been judging the artwork, movie posters and (especially) book collections floating in the background. Well, you’re not alone: There’s a new Twitter account dedicated to handing out background ratings ranging from innocuous to downright scathing.

But a quick perusal through @ratemyskyperoom reveals that the scores might not be based solely on whether someone’s curtains are clashing with a Britney Spears album poster. The rating is also colored by the guest’s political leanings and whether they clash with those of Claude Taylor, the account’s creator.

For instance, the account wasn’t too impressed with Sen. Lindsey Graham and his gold-toned, plant-like statue, giving the background a “0/10” before commenting, “Bad art, sh---y room, sh---y human.” (Ouch.)

If Taylor’s name sounds familiar, it’s because he rose to the highest echelons of Twitter fame running the anti-Trump account @TrueFactsStated during the most heated days of Robert Mueller’s Russian collusion investigation. The former Clinton White House official and self-described “partisan bomb thrower” used his account to tweet out damaging “scoops” of questionable accuracy about the Trump administration.

Now, like many of us, he’s got a lot more time on his hands.