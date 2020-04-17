Treasury seeks to clarify legal humanitarian trade with Iran

The Treasury Department’s sanctions office on Friday said it was prioritizing requests to send food, medicine and medical devices to Iran during the coronavirus pandemic. The move came a day after Treasury published new guidance sought by the private sector about humanitarian exemptions to U.S. sanctions against Iran, Venezuela, North Korea and other countries in light of the COVID-19 emergency.

“It’s one of my primary objections to make sure that sanctions do not impede humanitarian relief efforts related to the COVID-19 crisis,” Andrea Gacki, the director of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, said during a virtual panel discussion organized by the Center for a New American Security.

Requests for licenses to provide humanitarian items to Iran are being treated with “the utmost priority and urgency” and expedited to the extent possible, she said.

Iran is experiencing the world’s eighth highest COVID-19 outbreak with 79,494 confirmed cases of the virus and 4,958 deaths as of Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus dashboard.

The 10-page OFAC fact sheet published Thursday did not announce any new exemptions from Iran sanctions, as liberal lawmakers including Sens. Christopher S. Murphy, D-Conn., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., have urged. Rather, it consolidated existing guidance and clarified what the existing exemptions could be used for.