Shell is latest to pledge net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2050

Royal Dutch Shell PLC has become the latest global corporation to commit to a plan to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, even as the global pandemic saps demand and President Donald Trump rolls back environmental regulations in the U.S.

The Netherlands-based, U.K.-incorporated company raised goals for reducing the carbon footprint of the products it sells such as gasoline and jet fuel by 30 percent by 2035 and 65 percent by 2050. The targets align with the Paris climate agreement’s goal of limiting global average temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, Shell said in a statement.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic having a serious impact on people’s health and our economies, these are extraordinary times,” said Shell CEO Ben van Beurden in a statement. “Yet even at this time of immediate challenge, we must also maintain the focus on the long term.”

Shell’s plan is the latest in a series that companies to release such plans since Larry Fink, CEO of the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock Inc., focused his annual letter to corporate leaders on addressing climate change. Bank JPMorgan Chase & Co., oil and gas company BP PLC, air carrier Delta Air Lines Inc., and software maker Microsoft Corp. were among large companies that released plans to reduce or offset emissions in the wake of Fink’s Jan. 14 letter.

[Top money manager has companies scrambling to act on climate]