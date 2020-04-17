This quarantine is taking its toll on all of us. The forced isolation, lack of access to gyms and just plain boredom are testing the wills of Americans all over the country, and members of Congress and professional athletes aren’t exempted.

That’s what I learned during a recent video chat between Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts and Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter. The two talked about the challenges of staying mentally and physically healthy as much of the United States shelters in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Moulton also shared his mom’s recipe for banana bread. “You’re talking to a guy who baked banana bread this morning,” he said. He then held it up to the screen, and I will admit it looked delicious. “I slightly overcooked it, but it’s pretty good.” The recipe is posted on his Facebook page. He’s become a baker, just like many of us have.

The Boston Celtics haven’t played a game since March 10, just days before the NBA postponed the season indefinitely after a player tested positive for coronavirus.

Kanter said if the season resumes, the league will give players a 25-day heads up to begin training. He admits he’s gained seven pounds over the quarantine.